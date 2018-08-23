The Press Conspire to Influence the Elections Come November 2018 to Overthrow Trump

The FAKE NEWS is banning together to try to overthrow Trump and the Republicans this election season. They do not like to be called FAKE NEWS and act as if their “opinion” should dominate the country. Far too many newspapers “endorse” candidates and that is taking a political position rather than being objective reporters of the news. The Boston Globe has been leading a charge to coordinate all the press in the country to target Trump and effectively overthrow the government. So many people from outside the USA are shocked at how Trump is treated by CNN. These people are FAKE NEWS for they believe that they have a right to CREATE the news and SHAPE it to what they want to see. The Boston Globe is one of the MOST biased newspapers and actually wrote on October 8th, 2016:

“THIS ELECTION ISN’T a close call. Only one candidate on the ballot Nov. 8 belongs anywhere near the White House, and it’s Hillary Clinton.”

The Boston Globe claims “journalists are not the enemy” but in fact, they are the number one enemy. Free Press is not the right to push only their opinion. They report nothing!!!!! Once upon a time, a “news reporter” was someone who reported the news – they were not engaged in propaganda and manufacturing the news. OPINION has no place in reporting!!!! Edward R. Murrow had integrity. Even I cannot forecast a market based upon OPINION. You have to be objective at ALL times. ABC to news reporter Brian Ross had to resign because of fake news. Now a Harvard study published May 18th, 2017 reveals what many Americans are starting to talk about openly just how corrupt the press has become.

The mainstream press has waged outright war on Trump bombarding the public for the last couple of years with flat-out war propaganda against Trump and then claim innocence. The NY Post has emerged as the only real unbiased newspaper in New York City. It has repeatedly called out “American journalism is collapsing before our eyes.” Indeed, Journalists now come in near the bottom of the poll ranking public respect for professions according to Gallup Polls. Indeed, the NY Post reported the truth that is so obvious to us all that the Media is more interested in hating Trump than reporting news. It’s time to clean up the press – not just drain the swamp. They swim in the same stench.

The polls show that the press ranks at the virtual bottom as far as confidence is concerned. They deny they are in an all-out war against Trump and this is an outright denial of the simple fact that the MAJORITY of Americans no longer trust the media. They hate Trump for calling them “fake news” when the polls show that is the opinion of the majority of the people.

I grew up watching Walter Cronkite. I met him once and was thrilled to have shaken his hand and that was a reflection of the respect I had for the man as a “reporter” rather than a propaganda machine. I would not shake the hand of anyone at CNN today. Indeed, CNN has dropped from #1 in news to #8. You would think that they would get the message, but NO!!!!!!

The press has crossed the line and made it all out war against Trump. They are working diligently with the Deep State to overthrow Trump at any cost to the nation even if this leads to massive civil unrest. They are destroying the very fabric of the nation. They are polarizing the people and their personal hatred for Trump is setting the stage for an all-out civil war.

The REAL question becomes: What comes AFTER Trump? They cannot see that this personal vindictive assault on Trump with the Deep State to maintain the swamp and for exposing the fact that people no longer trust the media and newspapers, is destroying the nation. The younger generation doesn’t even listen to them, which is why they are dying with the older generation. Who in their right mind would dare think of being President if he is disliked by the media and cannot ever criticize them when they are deliberately wrong! Where is our Woodward & Burnstein to actually investigate what Putin was talking about?

It is looking more and more that the United States will break up and that fire is being lit by the media. They have NO RESPECT for the nation and they cannot separate the distinction between the office of the president and the person sitting in that chair. The president is NEVER something that is personal. There are things no president can do no matter how much he would like to. The total lack of respect for the Office of the President as separate and distinct from the individual has evaporated in the personal hatred of Trump by the media. But is this hatred truly even personal? Is it possible that the media is simply part of the Deep State to deny democracy and maintain the swamp?

The curious thing is how the press loves the Democrats. Michael Hastings was the journalist exposing the surveillance state. Hastings wrote about the investigation of reporters by the U.S. Department of Justice back in 2013. He said that the restrictions on the freedom of the press by the Obama administration were a “war” on journalism. He wrote his last story before he died in what may have been a cyber attack. Someone was able to control his car remotely and drove it into a tree at top speed. His last story was entitled: “Why Democrats Love to Spy On Americans”, published by BuzzFeed on June 7, 2013. Any journalist who goes for the truth about the Deep States seems to end up dead.

Hastings died in a fiery high-speed automobile crash on June 18, 2013, in Los Angeles. Today, cars connected with GPS can actually be hacked. It is possible to take control of your car, right down to the steering wheel, remotely. WIRED Magazine has proven this ability, which many others have confirmed. The likelihood that Hastings was killed remotely in an auto cyber attack is extremely high. He was on the Snowden affair and was the reason Snowden had to leave the country and turn everything over to the Guardian in London.

So why is the press all out in a war against Trump? Are they simply now carrying out the agenda of the Deep State who wants war with Russia? They report every possible thing against Trump to justify their bias and hatred. But perhaps they are now just in bed with the Deep State and have become the enemy of the people. Where is real Freedom of the Press when they are owned and controlled by major media corporations? It is becoming more obvious that the civil unrest our model is warning about in the future is in part created by the press becoming just like Pravda once was in the Soviet Union.