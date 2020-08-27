The Great Reset may go down as the most important book, perhaps with hindsight. I will be adding to it over the next month with a section reviewing the demise of every economy that has ever tried to impose precisely what they are doing now. We need not just look at Russia and China or […]
The Great Reset may go down as the most important book, perhaps with hindsight. I will be adding to it over the next ...Read Post
Learn the methodologies behind our system’s accurate forecasts. Unlike academics who rely on simple linear progressions, our system incorporates history, science, and cyclical patterns to determine when an event will occur.
Learn the methodologies behind our system's accurate forecasts. Unlike academics who rely on simple linear ...Read Post
We are close to launching our Business Platform for small institutions. This is for small businesses, up to 5 users, and will provide you with access to the entire world through the eyes of Socrates. We will also deal with professional questions and solutions to help your business in this time of need.
For serious inquiries, please contact us at [email protected]
We are close to launching our Business Platform for small institutions. This is for small businesses, up to 5 users, ...Read Post
THREE NEW REPORTS AVAILABLE:
“Hoarding Dollars”
“The Fate of the Euro”
“How Do Empires, Nations, & City-States Fall”
THREE NEW REPORTS AVAILABLE: "Hoarding Dollars" "The Fate of the Euro" "How Do Empires, Nations, & City-States ...Read Post
“Manipulating the World Economy” is currently sold out. We will make an announcement once the book is back in stock on Amazon. In the meantime, interested customers may purchase a PDF version of the book on our online store.
"Manipulating the World Economy" is currently sold out. We will make an announcement once the book is back in stock on ...Read Post
Learn the truth behind the Repo Crisis and what may unfold as the Mother of all Financial Crises.
Learn the truth behind the Repo Crisis and what may unfold as the Mother of all Financial Crises.Read Post