Klaus Schwab says – You will Own Nothing in 10 years

I am deeply concerned that too many Americans are totally blind to the truth. They think this election is just about Biden v Trump. This is the World Economic Forum video on 8 predictions for 2030 which includes the surrender of the United States to the United Nations – they just say the US will no longer be the world Superpower. They will end eating meat, hence Gates’ investment in meat alternatives, will make fossil fuels history which is why Biden said in the debate he will end the fossil fuel industry and he will rejoin the United Nations.

“You’ll own nothing” — And “you’ll be happy about it.” “The U.S. won’t be the world’s leading superpower” “You won’t die waiting for an organ donor” — They will be made by 3D printers “You’ll eat much less meat” — Meat will be “an occasional treat, not a staple, for the good of the environment and our health.” “A billion people will be displaced by climate change” – Soros’ Open Borders “Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide” – “There will be a global price on carbon. This will help make fossil fuels history” “You could be preparing to go to Mars” — Scientists “will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space.” “Western values will have been tested to the breaking point.” – “Checks and balances that underpin our democracies must not be forgotten”

This is the agenda that has been set in motion by this fake COVID-19 Pandemic which was instigated by these people and the lockdowns were intended to crush the economy, set it in the direction of nationalizing all industry, and wipe out small business. They are developing passports that will require vaccines in order to travel. They are deliberately trying to reduce international travel to reduce pollution and to prevent mass uprisings against their new Communist Agenda. Yes, they are moving from socialism where you still own something to communism where the government owns everything. It is no coincidence that Pikkety is behind this in league with Klaus Schwab. Communism began in France. They sold the idea to Karl Marx which was first a socialist.

This is what is at st6ake in this election. This is not about liking or disliking Trump. They want people to vote on such a superficial basis that he is obnoxious, insults people, and is one of the hated rich.

This is the real danger we face – World Economic Forum and its vision for a new Communist Green World Order. The press will NOT do their job. For if they did, they would expose the fact that the World Economic Forum sold all its investments just before the crash. Klaus Schwab is the new Karl Marx. This is the greatest organized conspiracy in human history and the press is welcoming it with open arms. You will own nothing in 10 years, but you will also have no rights. – Papers Please!