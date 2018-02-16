Mueller Creates his Own Conspiracy

Robert Mueller III issued a 37-page indictment detailing a description alleging that there was Russian interference in the election targeted against Hillary. The alleged culprit is the Internet Research Agency which targeted over 100 people including the U.S. citizens. Mueller claims they supported Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.

The clever tactic of Mueller here appears to be grand-standing to justify his bias against Trump. The reason I say this is the simple fact that none of those charged are in custody. Consequently, there will never be a public trial and no test of Mueller’s allegations. He can say whatever he likes in an indictment and it is supposed to be a trial that proves the case. The one terrorist they put on trial had 224 counts and the jury found him not guilty of 223. There will never be a trial on the entire issue so Mueller can allege whatever he wants and the press will take this as FACT!

Russia does not allow any of its citizens to be extradited to the USA to face trial. This ensures Mueller will never have to prove any allegations, which is very clever. But his scheme gets even more clever. He states that some of the Russians posed as U.S. persons and, never revealed their Russian identities, “communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities,” the indictment said.

This cleverly provides “proof” for CNN that Tump’s people did interact with Russians against Hillary but they DID NOT REALIZE what they were doing.

The bottom-line here is Mueller gets to say Trump’s people did conspire with Russians against Hillary so she can say “see I told you so” but then exonerates them saying they had no idea so he cannot indict anyone and this avoids having to prove anything at a trial. Indicting Russian who will never be extradited to the USA avoids a trial altogether.

Hence, Mueller has cleverly conspired to claim he has found proof, but he is avoiding any public trial where it would have to be proven. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution states there MUST be a Public Trial to prove allegations which Mueller has cleverly avoided.

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.