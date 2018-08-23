Lanny Davis Makes it Clear The Prosecutor Wrote the Script & His Client Cohen Just Agreed – Not his Own Words

Lanny Davis is the attorney representing Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen. Here is a lesson in legal wordsmithing. This attorney Mr. Davis cleverly avoids any direct answer and the press does not even understand his answer. He specifically states that Cohen did not plead in his own word, that the prosecutors wrote the script to which he has to plead or go to jail for decades. He keeps saying (listen closely) that the “prosecutors are saying” to which Cohen “agreed” under oath. The oath part is absolutely absurd for 97 percent of ALL federal convictions plead to whatever the prosecutor tells them to say. If you do not, you go to prison for most of your life. In the 1970s, the conviction rate was 72%. Today, it is 98.7%. Whatever someone says in a plea deal is NEVER the truth. It is what the prosecutor demands you say. This is no different from the Spanish Inquisition. Over 11 million people are arrested every year and less than 4% of the people in federal prison are even there for violence. (full interview)

The conviction rate in Federal Court has EXCEEDED the most notorious court in history where you were determined to be a Jew under Hitler, which had a 90% conviction rate. So the American “just-us” system has beaten even Adolf Hitler. The Spanish Inquisition was notorious for torture. If you refused to plead, you were tortured until you did or you died in the process. The records are by no means complete. One study found that of 44,674 cases, there were 826 executions of people burned alive. The problem was simple. Once convicted, they took all your property.

Today, the United States extracts pleas from people with MENTAL TORTURE. You face 100 years in prison or you plead. They subjected people at Guantanamo Bay to “waterboarding” and NOTHING they ever do will any judge call it torture. During the war in Iraq, both the United States Army and the Central Intelligence Agency were engaged in torturing people. They violated human rights of the detainees in the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. These violations included both physical and sexual abuse, torture, rape, sodomy, and murder. If it were not for a leak of photos, they would never have been caught. The propaganda is always America wears the white hat and would NEVER violate human rights – good one! When judges are former prosecutors appointed by Congress, there will NEVER be any independent checks and balances. They all work for the same team.

The land of the free, home of the brave, and justice for all is now just propaganda. Lanny Davis is against Trump personally and that should be no surprise. He even stated in his interview he would NOT represent Cohen unless he flipped against Trump. Claiming that money was given to these two women that were above campaign limits is really a stretch. If Trump paid him personally, it was not campaign funds. This is really a desperate measure on the part of the prosecutors in this case working to feed Cohen to Muller where he will say now whatever they tell him.

This is all about refilling the swamp. It DOES NOT MAKE it a crime just because Cohen pleads. It is only a crime when a jury renders that verdict. This is the Deep State conniving to take down Trump with every trick in the book. They hate him because he is an OUTSIDER. If Putin were to be able to interrogate American intelligence officers who may have been involved with Safra to take over Russia when he stated it was about Russia’s “sovereignty” then the Deep State would be exposed. They will do whatever it takes to prevent the truth ever to surface.

Just listen closely and you will here Lanny Davis states that it is the “prosecutors” who wrote the script and his client “agreed” under “oath” just like the Spanish Inquisition. You will also hear in the full interview Davis say he was personally offended as was Cohen with Trump agreeing with Putin. This is an all-out war to drive Trump from office and to cover up what has been going on behind the scenes. What are they so desperate to protect?