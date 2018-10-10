Are we Rewriting Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf

The rising hatred between Democrats and Republicans over Trump has sent chills up my spine for it is so reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, from which a read renders one departing with a sense of real devout hatred. I have always read the works of such people like Hitler and Marx, because it is important to understand their thinking process and how they ever arrived at their place in history.

Mein Kampf is very much like listening to Hitler speak at length about his youth, early days in the Nazi Party, future plans for Germany, and ideas on politics and race. Most people do not know that his original title was “Four and a Half Years of Struggle against Lies, Stupidity and Cowardice.” His Nazi publisher thought that would not be a best seller and it was the publisher who changed it to “Mein Kampf,” meaning simply My Struggle, or My Battle.

In his book, Hitler embarks on the division of humans into categories based on physical appearance, establishing higher and lower orders. The current politics is really doing much the same. At the top, according to Hitler, was the Germanic man with his fair skin, blond hair, and blue eyes he referred to as an Aryan. He then asserted that the Aryan is the supreme form of human, or master race and we see the same type of position brewing in politics that anyone who voted for Trump was somehow stupid and of an inferior class.

Throughout Mein Kampf, Hitler refers to Jews as parasites, liars, dirty, crafty, sly, wily, clever, without any true culture, a sponger, a middleman, a maggot, eternal bloodsuckers, repulsive, unscrupulous, monsters, foreign, menace, bloodthirsty, avaricious, the destroyer of Aryan humanity, and the mortal enemy of Aryan humanity. There are those who hate Trump who seems to be using many of the same words.

The Jews were seen as the bankers that Hitler pointed to and once more we have hatred directed over a class and Hillary saying the Republicans represent corporate interests yet the Democrats took all the money from the Bankers led by Goldman Sachs against Trump. Instead of just the Jews, it is now anyone who has money and votes Republican. Yet there are plenty of billionaires who donate to the left and support revolution not the least of which is Soros.

There is something strangely eerie about this great political divide. Hitler gains power because of the oppression of the Germans by particularly the French in demanding reparations. The French demanded reparations because they had to pay back when they invaded Germany in the Franco-Prussian War of the 19th century. So it was tit for tat.

It was economics that allowed Hitler to rise. Here we are once again with the underlying instability within the economy creating waves through political unrest and economists point to wage disparity. Hitler also appealed to save the future for the Children. It seems that is the standard tactic in politics to disguise dislike by pretending to be caring. It is always about dealing with people who disagree with you by violence.

What is clear is that the same hatred in Mein Kampf is being openly discussed in the advocation of violence from the left.